World Cup Group of Death 2018: Odds, Predictions and Stars to Watch

Hosts Russia will kick off the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia on June 14, but many neutral fans will already have an eye on the world-class talent on offer in some of the other groups.

Picking this year's Group of Death is tricky and will depend on your definition of the term. Group B features two top teams in Spain and Portugal, but no perceived dangerous outsider, while Group D could turn into a major battle for second place, but Argentina are the clear favourites.

Group E could throw up a few surprises, but like Group D, it contains one clear favourite in Brazil.

Instead, we're going with what will be the toughest group to predict: Group H, which has four teams who will all like their chances of qualifying for the next round.

Here's a look at each team's odds of winning the tournament, via OddsShark:

Group H: Poland (+8000—bet £10 to win £800), Senegal (+15000), Colombia (+4000), Japan (+20000)

Star Players

Poland: Robert Lewandowski

Poland have the best pure goalscorer in their ranks, as Robert Lewandowski enjoyed another fine Bundesliga campaign with Bayern Munich and enters the tournament with plenty of momentum.

The 29-year-old was awesome in World Cup qualifying, breaking the European scoring record with 16 goals in total.

Poland beat Denmark to the top spot in qualifying Group E and feature a nice blend of veteran stars and youthful talent. Piotr Zielinski is another player to keep an eye on following his great season for Napoli.

Senegal: Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is Senegal's biggest star, but Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli will arguably play an even greater role in the team's run to the next round.

The towering centre-back was perhaps Serie A's best defender this season, but after his winner against Juventus, he made a key error in the loss to Fiorentina that all but ended the Partenopei's title push.

Koulibaly has to live up to his billing as Senegal's top defensive option. Against the likes of Poland and Colombia, two teams with explosive attacking units, his play will be key.

Colombia: James Rodriguez

Colombia didn't play up to their full potential in CONMEBOL qualifying but did enough to secure fourth place and a direct ticket for the World Cup.

Out of all the teams in Group H, they perhaps have the most world-class talent, with Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez headlining the group.

Monaco's Radamel Falcao is another star player, and the defensive duo of Yerri Mina from Barcelona and Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur form an incredible one-two punch.

Senegal and Japan are likely to sit back and force the Colombians to move the ball, which is where Rodriguez did his best work for Munich. The 2014 World Cup was his breakout performance―can he do even better four years later?

Japan: Keisuke Honda

Japan may be devoid of the raw star power driving their opponents, but underestimate the Asian giants at your own risk. This will be their sixth successive World Cup finals, and they have progressed to the knockout stages twice in their last five attempts.

Honda has rediscovered his form since moving to Mexico's Pachuca, while Ryota Morioka has been a breakout performer in Belgium with both Waasland-Beveren and Anderlecht.

Honda has been among the team's most consistent stars over the last decade and has the ability to unlock defences with a single moment of brilliance. He also rediscovered his scoring touch in Mexico with seven goals in 17 games, a welcome sight for Japan.

If Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa can prove his form and earn a spot on the team, it will be another major boost for the Samurai Blue.

Predictions: Poland secure the top spot behind their well-balanced attack, while Colombia hold off Senegal and Japan for second place―but only just.