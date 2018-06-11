World Cup Groups 2018: Odds, Table Predictions and FIFA Tournament Preview

World Cup Groups 2018: Odds, Table Predictions and FIFA Tournament PreviewJune 11, 2018
Brazil are worthy favourites among oddsmakers to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, while holders Germany are a strong contender to become the first team to retain the trophy since the Selecao in 1962.
Germany should top a tricky group featuring Mexico and Sweden, while Brazil can get past Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E.
Meanwhile, Argentina and Portugal are among the best outside bets to lift the trophy.
Here are the latest odds to win the tournament, per Rob Trites of OddsShark:
- Brazil: +450 (Bet $100 to win $450)
- Germany: +475
- Spain: +600
- France: +650
- Argentina: +950
- Belgium: +1200
- England: +1800
- Uruguay: +2500
- Portugal: +2800
- Croatia: +3300
- Colombia: +4000
- Russia: +5000
- Poland: +8000
- Mexico: +10000
- Denmark: +10000
- Switzerland: 10000
- Sweden: +15000
- Senegal: +15000
- Egypt: +15000
- Serbia: +20000
- Iceland: +20000
- Japan: +20000
- Nigeria: +20000
- Peru: +20000
- Costa Rica: +30000
- Australia: +30000
- Iran: +50000
- Morocco: +50000
- South Korea:+ 50000
- Tunisia: +50000
- Panama: +100000
- Saudi Arabia: +100000
Here's how each group is likely to finish:
Group A
- Uruguay
- Egypt
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
Group B
- Portugal
- Spain
- Morocco
- Iran
Group C
- France
- Denmark
- Australia
- Peru
Group D
- Argentina
- Nigeria
- Croatia
- Iceland
Group E
- Brazil
- Serbia
- Switzerland
- Costa Rica
Group F
- Germany
- Mexico
- South Korea
- Sweden
Group G
- Belgium
- England
- Tunisia
- Panama
Group H
- Colombia
- Senegal
- Poland
- Japan
Oddschecker has odds for each group.
The schedule of group matches is available on the tournament's official website.
Brazil Will Win a Sixth Trophy
Germany are obviously the team to beat after their classy showing four years ago. Die Mannschaft still possess a squad loaded with technical quality and well-trained by coach Joachim Low.
The 58-year-old has his players used to a slick and intricate brand of passing football. It's a mode of play defined by Germany's strength in midfield, where Real Madrid man Toni Kroos and Arsenal schemer Mesut Ozil create chances for fun.
The presence of forward Thomas Muller, who has 10 goals to his credit in the last two World Cups, ensures the Germans still have ample cutting edge to complement their craft.
Germany will win their group, as will Brazil, but the latter will go one better after being beaten 7-1 by Die Mannschaft on home soil at the semi-final stage four years ago.
Brazil will need star forward Neymar fully fit if they are going to be contenders again. The Paris Saint-Germain attacking talisman has been hampered by a foot injury for months, but he has the pace and vision to undermine any defence.
Add in Premier League stalwarts such as Chelsea forward Willian and Manchester City midfield anchor Fernandinho, and the Selecao have a squad gifted and experienced enough to claim the trophy.
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Win the Golden Boot
While Germany and Brazil are obvious favourites, it's somewhat surprising UEFA Euro 2016 winners Portugal are only tipped at plus-2800.
This battle-tested group knows what it takes to win a major tournament and has a goalscorer to be feared in 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.
The presence of a players such as City maestro Bernardo Silva and Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes means Ronaldo won't be lacking for supply. Expect the Real Madrid veteran to win the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer, but his goals won't be enough to take his country all the way.
England and Argentina Will Be in the Last Eight
Ronaldo will thrive, but so will his great La Liga rival, Lionel Messi. Barcelona's prolific No. 10 will power a supremely talented yet unbalanced Argentina squad to the last eight.
La Albiceleste, beaten finalists in 2014, will be joined by England. The Three Lions are set to enjoy a rare productive tournament on the watch of Gareth Southgate.
He has a squad packed with ingenuity in midfield, thanks to Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and City winger Raheem Sterling.
Yet it's striker Harry Kane who can make the biggest difference for the nation who won this trophy in 1966. The Spurs No. 10 can get goals in bunches when fit and on form.
His ability to dominate against favourable opposition will prove decisive in a Group G that England should qualify from with few problems. Belgium may be tricky, but Tunisia and Panama are unlikely to give Kane and Co. much trouble.
England and Argentina will make serene progress to the quarter-finals but will run into difficulties with Germany, Brazil, Portugal France and Spain also expected to be involved.
World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Messi and Neymar 10-1