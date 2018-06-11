World Cup Groups 2018: Odds, Table Predictions and FIFA Tournament Preview

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Brazil are worthy favourites among oddsmakers to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, while holders Germany are a strong contender to become the first team to retain the trophy since the Selecao in 1962.

Germany should top a tricky group featuring Mexico and Sweden, while Brazil can get past Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Portugal are among the best outside bets to lift the trophy.

Here are the latest odds to win the tournament, per Rob Trites of OddsShark:

Brazil: +450 (Bet $100 to win $450)

Germany: +475

Spain: +600

France: +650

Argentina: +950

Belgium: +1200

England: +1800

Uruguay: +2500

Portugal: +2800

Croatia: +3300

Colombia: +4000

Russia: +5000

Poland: +8000

Mexico: +10000

Denmark: +10000

Switzerland: 10000

Sweden: +15000

Senegal: +15000

Egypt: +15000

Serbia: +20000

Iceland: +20000

Japan: +20000

Nigeria: +20000

Peru: +20000

Costa Rica: +30000

Australia: +30000

Iran: +50000

Morocco: +50000

South Korea:+ 50000

Tunisia: +50000

Panama: +100000

Saudi Arabia: +100000







Here's how each group is likely to finish:

Group A

Uruguay

Egypt

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Denmark

Australia

Peru

Group D

Argentina

Nigeria

Croatia

Iceland

Group E

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Group F

Germany

Mexico

South Korea

Sweden

Group G

Belgium

England

Tunisia

Panama

Group H

Colombia

Senegal

Poland

Japan

Oddschecker has odds for each group.

The schedule of group matches is available on the tournament's official website.

Brazil Will Win a Sixth Trophy

Germany are obviously the team to beat after their classy showing four years ago. Die Mannschaft still possess a squad loaded with technical quality and well-trained by coach Joachim Low.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 58-year-old has his players used to a slick and intricate brand of passing football. It's a mode of play defined by Germany's strength in midfield, where Real Madrid man Toni Kroos and Arsenal schemer Mesut Ozil create chances for fun.

The presence of forward Thomas Muller, who has 10 goals to his credit in the last two World Cups, ensures the Germans still have ample cutting edge to complement their craft.

Germany will win their group, as will Brazil, but the latter will go one better after being beaten 7-1 by Die Mannschaft on home soil at the semi-final stage four years ago.

Brazil will need star forward Neymar fully fit if they are going to be contenders again. The Paris Saint-Germain attacking talisman has been hampered by a foot injury for months, but he has the pace and vision to undermine any defence.

Matilde Campodonico/Associated Press

Add in Premier League stalwarts such as Chelsea forward Willian and Manchester City midfield anchor Fernandinho, and the Selecao have a squad gifted and experienced enough to claim the trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Win the Golden Boot

While Germany and Brazil are obvious favourites, it's somewhat surprising UEFA Euro 2016 winners Portugal are only tipped at plus-2800.

This battle-tested group knows what it takes to win a major tournament and has a goalscorer to be feared in 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The presence of a players such as City maestro Bernardo Silva and Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes means Ronaldo won't be lacking for supply. Expect the Real Madrid veteran to win the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer, but his goals won't be enough to take his country all the way.

England and Argentina Will Be in the Last Eight

Ronaldo will thrive, but so will his great La Liga rival, Lionel Messi. Barcelona's prolific No. 10 will power a supremely talented yet unbalanced Argentina squad to the last eight.

La Albiceleste, beaten finalists in 2014, will be joined by England. The Three Lions are set to enjoy a rare productive tournament on the watch of Gareth Southgate.

He has a squad packed with ingenuity in midfield, thanks to Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and City winger Raheem Sterling.

Yet it's striker Harry Kane who can make the biggest difference for the nation who won this trophy in 1966. The Spurs No. 10 can get goals in bunches when fit and on form.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

His ability to dominate against favourable opposition will prove decisive in a Group G that England should qualify from with few problems. Belgium may be tricky, but Tunisia and Panama are unlikely to give Kane and Co. much trouble.

England and Argentina will make serene progress to the quarter-finals but will run into difficulties with Germany, Brazil, Portugal France and Spain also expected to be involved.