5-Star WR Bru McCoy Commits to USC over Alabama, Texas, More

The USC Trojans' 2019 recruiting class got a big boost when Bru McCoy committed to play college football in Southern California on Saturday.

McCoy announced his decision at the 2019 Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio:

Before committing to USC, he was recruited by Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Washington, among others. The 247Sports composite rankings list him as a 5-star player, California's No. 2 prospect and the seventh-best recruit in his class.

MaxPreps even named him as the best athlete the 2019 group:

"Being a 5-star was never really a goal of mine, but it's still a big deal from a recognition standpoint," McCoy said in February, per 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "I always hoped it would happen as a result of all the work I was putting in so I'm definitely honored by it."

USC had the No. 18 recruiting class for 2019 before the commitment, per 247Sports.

McCoy is a huge pickup for Clay Helton's program. As talented as the Trojans have been in recent seasons, their 2019 recruiting class had been underwhelming. He provides them with their second 5-star commitment, along with Kyle Ford, who also announced his decision Saturday.



Earlier this year, McCoy talked about the possibility of staying close to home and playing for USC:



The All-American later told USA Today High School Sports' Cam Smith: "Mainly the relationships or the overall feel on campus have been a big part of why these schools stand out to me. USC being a home school..."

The biggest question is where the 6'3", 212-pound star will play on the field. At California's Mater Dei, he played both receiver and linebacker. Biggins noted McCoy is talented enough to be a top-five player at both positions.

If it were up to McCoy, he'd love to continue to be a two-way player.

"It's kind of like a decision for the future," he told Bleacher Report's Mike Piellucci in June. "Say I do play in the NFL. Being able to play both ways makes me more dynamic. I'd hope that in a coach's eyes, they'll see, This kid can fit in anywhere if he's rushing the passer as well as he's catching the ball. He comes to this team, we can see which one he does better and now he's getting on the field faster."

Trojans fans now eagerly await his arrival on campus.