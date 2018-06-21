Trae Young to Be Traded to Hawks, Jeff Goodman Expects Dennis Schroder Move

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Trae Young was one of college basketball's biggest stars of the 2017-18 season, and now he's the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks after being selected with the fifth overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

Young will be on the move in short order. The New York Times' Marc Stein reported the Mavs traded up to the third overall pick to acquire the draft rights for Luka Doncic, sending a protected first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.

As a result, the Hawks will wind up with Young.

With Atlanta adding a point guard, it looks likely the team will try to move incumbent starter Dennis Schroder:

Young, 19, burst on the scene in his freshman season at Oklahoma, leading the nation with 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field, 36.0 percent from three and 86.1 percent from the charity stripe.

That didn't translate to a ton of success for the Sooners, however, as the team went 18-14 and bowed out in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Rhode Island. Young did everything he could to keep his team alive, scoring 28 points and adding seven assists in his lone NCAA tournament game, but Oklahoma was unable to advance.

The positives in Young's game are exciting, but his weaknesses are just as glaring, as Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman outlined:

"His ability to break down defenses, create shots and make them should still hold plenty of value in the pros. Young's quickness, craftiness off the dribble and passing IQ aren't going anywhere, and he should fare better with less of a workload (he led the NCAA in usage), more space and superior NBA teammates. ...

"The main questions are how much of a defensive liability he'll be against explosive point guards, and whether he'll get his shot off as cleanly, both as a shooter and finisher at the rim."

At 6'2", he doesn't offer great size at his position, and it's arguable whether he'll ever be a transcendent shooter like Curry, whom he drew comparisons to during the season. Curry, for instance, shot 40.8 percent from three as a freshman and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc overall in his three college seasons.

ESPN's Fran Fraschilla told Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic he believes Young's shooting numbers will look better as his shot selection improves:



"I think he's going to be a consistently good open shooter. But where Trae got in trouble at times this year was trying to make the degree-of-difficulty shot, the tough, contested shot, the three-feet-behind-the-NBA-line shot. But he is a very good open shooter. The deep range, all that stuff is nice. It's flashy. But he didn't really shoot a great percentage when he got into the Big 12 because people went after him hard. They did not give him any breathing space."

Fraschilla also believes Young should model his game off a different veteran point guard than Curry.

"If I were him, I'd try to be Mike Conley initially," he said. "Be solid. Make all the right plays. Be a no-drama guy. Keep the mistakes to a minimum. Because he has the ability to make his teammates better. People are going to be surprised at how good of a passer he is."

Certainly, Young will be scrutinized heavily after lighting college basketball on fire in his lone season at Oklahoma. If his scoring ability, perimeter shooting and passing all translate, he could ultimately be one of the most impactful players in this draft.

If he isn't a dynamic offensive weapon, however, Young has the potential to be the draft's biggest bust. The Hawks will be hoping for the former.