Kyle Anderson Reportedly Signs 4-Year, $37.2M Offer Sheet with Grizzlies

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, Kyle Anderson reportedly signed an offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the offer sheet is worth $37.2 million over four years. San Antonio has the right to match after extending him a qualifying offer earlier this summer.

Since being selected by the Spurs with the 30th overall pick in the 2014 draft, he has slowly worked his way into a bigger role. A knee injury threatened to derail his 2017-18 season, but he was able to shake it off in about two weeks and get back on the court.

Anderson set career highs in minutes (26.7 per game), points (7.9), field-goal percentage (52.7), assists (2.7), rebounds (5.4), blocks (0.8) and steals (1.6). The 6'9", 230-pound forward also ranked 34th in the league in defensive win shares (0.043).

The versatility shown by the "utility infielder" earned high praise from coach Gregg Popovich.

"He can do a little bit of everything, and he sets an example," Popovich said, via Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News. "He's worked into this role."

Those numbers may not jump off the page, but the 24-year-old has shown enough promise on both offense and defense that the Grizzlies were willing to extend him an offer. Now, Anderson must wait to see if the Spurs match the offer sheet.