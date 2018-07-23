Mike McGlinchey, 49ers Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, the ninth overall pick in the NFL draft, officially signed a four-year rookie contract with the team Monday.

Under the NFL's rookie wage scale, per Spotrac, McGlinchey's deal is worth up to $18.3 million with an $11.4 million signing bonus. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is fully guaranteed.



With the 49ers finding their franchise quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a five-year extension in February, they used a lot of resources this offseason to ensure he has all the tools necessary to help the franchise get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The offensive line was a particular area of need for the 49ers. Pro Football Focus rated their unit as the NFL's 20th-best in 2017, with the assessment that they had one "standout player (Joe Staley) while surrounding players have been unable to come close to that level of play."

"McGlinchey has issues (needs to add strength, needs to bend better in the run game) but is an excellent pass-blocker," B/R's Matt Miller wrote about McGlinchey in a scouting report. "He requires almost no projection because Notre Dame's scheme transitions so well to the NFL."



A three-year starter at Notre Dame, McGlinchey was a consensus All-American in 2017. He will likely be the eventual successor to Staley at left tackle.

For now, though, the 49ers will have McGlinchey play at right tackle. He spent his first two years at Notre Dame on that side of the offensive line before moving to left tackle in 2016.

The 49ers are a team on the rise after winning their final five games of last season. McGlinchey is an integral part of their future moving forward, and he will now get to work on fulfilling his potential after signing his contract.