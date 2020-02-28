Pelicans' JJ Redick Ruled out vs. Cavaliers After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 29, 2020
Alerted 55m ago in the B/R App

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Jazz won 128-126. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick was forced to leave Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a hamstring strain, the team announced on Twitter. 

Redick has proved to be fairly durable in recent years, appearing in 70-plus games in each of the past five seasons. He played in a total of 88 games, including the postseason, for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

However, Redick was sidelined in January with a hamstring injury that forced him to sit out a three-game stretch. 

To date, Redick is averaging 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field, including 45.2 percent from three. 

The Pelicans have backcourt depth with Josh Hart and Frank Jackson both capable of eating up minutes alongside Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball, but neither will be able to provide the same reliable marksmanship that Redick offers on a nightly basis. 

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Cavs vs. Pelicans

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    B/R Live: Watch Cavs vs. Pelicans

    via B/R Live

    Pippen Admits Dunk Contest Judges 'Messed Up'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pippen Admits Dunk Contest Judges 'Messed Up'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    @Jonwass ranks the top 50 prospects before March Madness

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Reasons Why Lakers Are NBA's Most Clutch Team

    Our writer breaks down what makes LA so deadly in crunch time ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    3 Reasons Why Lakers Are NBA's Most Clutch Team

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report