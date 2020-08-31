Rangers Place Rougned Odor on Injured List with Eye Infection

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers reportedly placed second baseman Rougned Odor on the injured list because of an eye infection.

TR Sullivan of MLB.com reported the news Monday. The team also activated shortstop Elvis Andrus, per Sullivan.

When healthy, Odor is an important power bat in the Rangers' lineup, especially at a second base position that isn't known for producing sluggers across the league. He drilled 33 home runs in 2016 and 30 in 2017 before slashing .205/.283/.439 with 30 home runs and 93 RBI in 2019.

The 26-year-old played 145 games last season, which was the fifth time in six years he appeared in 150 or less games.

He has followed up with a .150/.198/.288 slash line, three home runs and 10 RBI in 24 games in 2020.

Look for Texas to turn toward Nick Solak or Derek Dietrich at second base while the starter is sidelined.

They can both play multiple positions, giving the Rangers additional options for the lineup even with Odor out.