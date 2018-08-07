Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury Underwent Surgery on Hip Injury, out for 6 Months

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Injuries remain a problem for New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who will be out for six months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, the team announced Tuesday.

The procedure was necessary to repair a torn labrum.

Now in his 12th MLB season, Ellsbury has always had problems staying on the field. He has only broken the 140-game barrier five times, including once in the previous three seasons.

The 34-year-old was transferred to the 60-day disabled list in May with injuries to his heel and oblique. He was productive last season when healthy, hitting .264/.348/.402 with 22 stolen bases in 112 games.



Despite Ellsbury's injury woes, the Yankees haven't skipped a beat thanks to a loaded roster. Their outfield rotation will include Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, when he returns from his own DL stint.

The Yankees have operated without Ellsbury frequently since he signed with the team in 2014. His absence at this point doesn't change their hopes for a World Series title since they currently own the third-best record in MLB (69-42).