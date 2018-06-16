Carlos Carrasco to Have X-Rays on Arm Injury After Being Hit by Line Drive

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco suffered a right forearm contusion during Saturday's home game against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com provided the update after Carrasco, who will undergo X-rays as part of further evaluation, left the game after being hit by a Joe Mauer line drive in the second inning.

Injuries are nothing new for Carrasco considering he missed the 2012 campaign because of Tommy John surgery, but he has been fairly healthy of late and made at least 25 starts in each of the last three seasons.

The right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 226 strikeouts in 32 starts in 2017 as the Indians won the American League Central.

He entered the contest with a 3.90 ERA in 14 starts this year as part of a rotation that features Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger. While Carrasco is a reliable secondary option behind Kluber when healthy, the Indians will need others to fill the void while he is sidelined.

Look for Adam Plutko and Shane Bieber to see more starts at the back end of the rotation if Carrasco is out.