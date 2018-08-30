Elvis Dumervil Announces Retirement from NFL After 12-Year Career

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil (58) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Elvis Dumervil's 12-year NFL career has come to an end.

The five-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement Thursday:

In March, the San Francisco 49ers chose not to pick up his 2018 option, which would have paid him $2.75 million (per Spotrac).

A two-time first-team All-Pro, Dumervil walks away from professional football with 105.5 career sacks, which put him fourth among active players, per Pro Football Reference. He led the 49ers with 6.5 sacks last season.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2006, Dumervil emerged as one of the NFL's premier pass-rushers for more than a decade. He made an instant impression with 8.5 sacks in 13 games as a rookie and led the NFL with 17 sacks in 2009.

Dumervil recorded at least 8.5 sacks in seven of his first nine seasons. In addition to playing with the Broncos and 49ers, he spent four years with the Baltimore Ravens.

