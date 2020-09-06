Josh Reddick Exits Astros vs. Angels with Elbow Injury Listed as Contusion

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick left Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels after suffering a left elbow contusion.

Reddick was 0-for-2 with a walk before being replaced by pinch hitter Yuli Gurriel in the top of the seventh.

In recent seasons, thumb and back injuries have caused the veteran to miss time. He averaged just 128 appearances from 2013 to 2019.

Reddick played a key role in helping Houston win 101 games en route to clinching the franchise's first World Series championship in 2017. He hit .314 with 13 home runs, 34 doubles, four triples and 82 RBI in 134 games.

Reddick is hitting .258 with three home runs, nine doubles and 16 RBI through 38 appearances in 2020.

If Reddick is forced out of the lineup for any period of time, the Astros can turn to the likes of Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw as outfield options along with George Springer and Michael Brantley.

As Houston attempts to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, injuries have taken their toll on the roster. Pitcher Justin Verlander, second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman are among the players currently on the injured list.