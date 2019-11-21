Magic's Aaron Gordon out Indefinitely After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Orlando Magic power forward Aaron Gordon suffered a right ankle contusion and is out indefinitely.

Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported the news, noting his return date depends on his progress after treatment. An MRI revealed the extent of the injury suffered in Thursday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Gordon enjoyed a second straight strong campaign for the Magic last season. He averaged 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 78 appearances, which is more in line with what the organization expected when it selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

The 24-year-old University of Arizona product was sidelined several times because of injuries throughout his fourth NBA campaign two years ago, though. He dealt with a concussion and had issues with his left ankle, right calf and hip. He bounced back to play 78 games last season.

If the latest ailment keeps him out of the lineup, Jonathan Isaac figures to slide over to receive the lion's share of the playing time at the 4. It could also lead to an increase in minutes for Al-Farouq Aminu, Mohamed Bamba and Khem Birch as part of the team's frontcourt rotation.

Ultimately, the Magic (6-8) are beginning to acquire a lot of promising young talent as part of their rebuilding effort, and Gordon is at the center of that core. Any type of long-term absence would be a major setback as the team attempts to rise up the standings in the Eastern Conference.