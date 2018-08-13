Report: Donald Penn, Raiders Agree to Contract Restructure; Ends Holdout

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Offensive tackle Donald Penn and the Oakland Raiders have agreed to new terms regarding his contract that will keep him with the team for a fifth season in 2018.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken shared some of the broad details of the move:

It seemed like Penn was going to be back with the Raiders in 2018, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Aug. 8 that there were issues with his contract that needed to be resolved:

The Raiders drafted left tackle Kolton Miller from UCLA with the No. 15 pick in April. He can still see significant snaps this season, though Penn's continued presence with the team also allows him to learn behind a veteran who has a history of playing at a high level.

Penn has been a rock on the offensive line throughout his career. The 35-year-old appeared in 174 straight games, including 170 consecutive starts from 2007-17. His streak came to an end in Week 15 last season when he suffered a foot injury that required surgery against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 17.

Even though Penn is an older player, he's still capable of protecting quarterbacks and blocking for running backs at a high level. He allowed just one sack in 621 passing attempts during the 2016 season, per Pro Football Focus.

Through nine games last season, Penn was on pace to allow a career-low 25 quarterback pressures. He will have to prove his foot injury didn't take away his quickness and agility off the snap, but the upside for the Raiders is too great not to make this deal.

The foundation of an offense starts in the trenches. Protection is everything to ensure the quarterback has time to throw and running backs have holes to run through. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his best season in 2016, throwing for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns in 15 games, with Penn blocking for him.

Penn has a long and sustained track record of success. He will be an asset for the Raiders as they begin a new era with Jon Gruden as head coach in 2018 and look to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 6-10 record last season.