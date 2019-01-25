Adam Vinatieri, Colts Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri will reportedly be back in an Indianapolis Colts uniform for his 24th NFL season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Vinatieri and the Colts are finalizing details Friday on a one-year contract for 2019.



Vinatieri spent the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots, but the last 13 have been with the Colts. He'll now need to be ready for his 14th season in Indianapolis after drilling 85.2 percent of his field goals in 2018.

Perhaps more impressive: Vinatieri remained reliable from long distance as he helped key the Colts' AFC South title run. Specifically, the 46-year-old went 5-of-6 on all kicks between 40-49 yards and 4-of-6 on attempts from at least 50 yards out.

If there was a downside, it was that Vinatieri's season came to a sour end in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs when he missed a chip-shot field goal and extra point in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But now that he's committed to at least one more year, the ageless wonder should set his sights on avenging the postseason slip-up in hopes of capping off his career in style.

He'll also get the chance to further extend his lead as the NFL's all-time leading scorer, a record he took from fellow kicker Morten Andersen in October.