Redskins' Case Keenum Suffers Concussion, Replaced by Dwayne Haskins vs. Vikings

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum left Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings to be evaluated for a head injury, the team announced.

He was quickly ruled out after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Rookie first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins started the second half in Keenum's place.

Prior to the injury, Keenum had thrown for 130 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions on 12-of-16 passing.

On the heels of getting traded to Washington from the Denver Broncos during the offseason, Keenum had registered 1,213 yards, nine touchdowns and four picks across six starts entering Thursday's contest.



Keenum signed a two-year deal with the Broncos in 2018, and he completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while going 6-10 as a starter.

As a result, the Broncos acquired Joe Flacco from the Ravens after the season, which made Keenum expendable.

After being thrust into a starting role due to Sam Bradford going down with an injury, Keenum enjoyed a career year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, as he threw for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the regular season.



He also led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Keenum has been a journeyman throughout his career, as he enjoyed previous stints with the Houston Texans and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted out of the University of Houston in 2012.

He went 9-15 as a starter prior to signing with the Vikings and had never thrown for more than nine touchdowns in a single season.

His breakout season was enough for Denver to put some trust in him. However, he didn't do enough to inspire confidence that he could be the one to end the Broncos' playoff drought.

Washington jumped on the opportunity to acquire Keenum since Alex Smith suffered a severe leg injury last season that has left his career in doubt. Keenum was initially brought in to compete with fellow veteran Colt McCoy, but the Redskins added more to the mix when they took Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft.

Should Keenum miss time beyond Washington's matchup with the Vikings, the team will have to decide between starting Haskins or McCoy moving forward.