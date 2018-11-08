Arsenal's Danny Welbeck Stretchered off with Serious Leg Injury vs. Sporting

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

Arsenal's English striker Danny Welbeck shoots to score his second and his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck suffered yet another injury on Thursday, as he left the pitch on a stretcher during the UEFA Europa League match against Sporting. 

Sportswriter James Olley described the scene as the England international left the pitch:

The 27-year-old has been dogged with injuries since making his debut for the Gunners after his arrival from Manchester United in 2014.

However, Welbeck featured in 38 matches in the Premier League and Europe last term, scoring eight goals as he started 17 games as a substitute.

The England international has displayed promising form in the past 12 months, bolstering Arsenal's attack with guile and pace.

However, Welbeck twice suffered setbacks last season, sustaining successive groin and hamstring injuries under former coach Arsene Wenger.

The player's versatility is his most useful weapon, and new manager Unai Emery will have to rely on others as Welbeck recovers.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are now the first-choice attackers at the Emirates Stadium, and Emery's thoughts will be about servicing his illustrious pairing.

Welbeck is not a prolific striker, but he is a useful auxiliary option from the bench when Arsenal need to inject additional work rate into their side.

