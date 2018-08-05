2018 MLB Waiver Wire: Brewers Claim Jordan Lyles, Cardinals Claim Tyson Ross

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals made waiver-wire moves Sunday in an attempt to boost their pitching rotations for the stretch run.

The Brewers added Jordan Lyles via a waiver claim, per an announcement by the San Diego Padres.

The Cardinals announced they were awarded Tyson Ross in a separate waiver move.

Lyles began the 2017 season in the bullpen for the Colorado Rockies, but after struggling and getting released in August, he signed with the San Diego Padres and moved back into a starting role.

This season has been much better for Lyles, who has a 4.29 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 71.1 innings. He's made 24 appearances, including eight starts. He posted a 7.75 ERA over 38 appearances for the Rockies and Padres in 2017.

Lyles was a highly touted prospect out of high school, as the Houston Astros selected him with the 38th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 MLB draft. The South Carolina native made his major league debut for the Astros in 2011 and spent three seasons with the organization before he was traded to the Rockies prior to the 2014 campaign.

Lyles' best season was in 2014, when he went 7-4 with a 4.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 starts for Colorado. Aside from that year, Lyles has never posted an ERA under 5.00.

Milwaukee failed to address its rotation prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, so Lyles can slot into the unit as the Brewers try to keep pace with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. He could also pitch from the bullpen, providing another bridge to Josh Hader and Corey Knebel.

Ross gives the Cardinals rotation insurance with Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha on the disabled list. The right-hander has a 4.45 ERA with 112 hits allowed and 107 strikeouts in 123.1 innings.

St. Louis entered play Sunday with a 57-54 record. It trailed Chicago by 7.5 games and Milwaukee by 6.5 in the NL Central and was four games behind the Atlanta Braves for the second wild-card spot.