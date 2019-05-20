Reuben Foster Carted off in Air Cast After Knee Injury at Redskins OTAs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers is helped off the field after he was injured in their game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Injuries continue to be a problem for Washington linebacker Reuben Foster after he was carted off Monday's organized team activities. 

JP Finlay of NBC Sports and Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic provided details on the injury:

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Foster is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Foster's 2018 season got off to a delayed start when he was suspended for the first two games of the regular season after violating the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policies. 

After returning to the San Francisco 49ers lineup in Week 3, Foster registered 29 combined tackles and one pass defensed in his first six games. He was forced to sit out San Francisco's Week 9 and 10 games due to a hamstring injury.

The 49ers released Foster on Nov. 25 after he was arrested at the team's hotel when a woman accused him of slapping her phone out of her hand, pushing her in the chest area and using an open hand to slap her across the face. 

Washington claimed Foster off waivers on Nov. 27. He was held out for the remainder of the season while on the commissioner's exempt list. The team activated him in April 2019 after an NFL investigation found no evidence he should be suspended. 

If the injury proves serious, Washington could look on the open market to find another middle linebacker. Josh Harvey-Clemons and fifth-round pick Cole Holcomb are also possibilities. 

