Latavius Murray, Ty Montgomery Fantasy Outlook Amid Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running backs Latavius Murray is back under the fantasy spotlight as Alvin Kamara has become the subject of trade rumors.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Kamara had been an unexcused absence from Saints training camp for three straight days. Per Schefter, the reasoning behind the running back's absence is believed to be contract-related.

A third-round pick in 2017, Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make $2.1 million.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Tuesday the Saints are open to trading the three-time Pro Bowler. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports added New Orleans is comfortable making Kamara among the five highest-paid running backs in the league, which would put his salary, at minimum, at $12 million per season.

However, Robinson reported Kamara is looking for a yearly salary closer to that of Carolina's Christian McCaffrey, whose offseason extension made him the highest-paid RB at just over $16 million per season.

Kamara hasn't been as dominant last season as he was in 2017-18, due in part to an ankle injury, but the 24-year-old still led the Saints with 232 touches and ranked second with 1,330 yards from scrimmage.

Elevating Murray to the No. 1 role would be a huge blow to fantasy owners, but not necessarily a knockout punch. He's been solid the past two seasons with 1,664 yards and 14 touchdowns on 393 touches for the Minnesota Vikings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 2015-16 with the Oakland Raiders, Murray was a legitimate No. 2 fantasy running back with more than 1,000 yards in both seasons and 18 total touchdowns.

Murray was solid with 4.4 yards per carry on 146 carries with as many rushing touchdowns (five) as Kamara.

Joining the Saints in the offseason enhanced Murray's value because of how they use running backs in the passing game. He was an effective receiver during his two best seasons with the Raiders, catching 74 combined passes and averaging a career-high 8.0 yards per catch in 2016.

Per FanDuel's JJ Zachariason, Saints running backs are among the safest bets in fantasy football every year:

Sharing carries doesn't have to stop Murray from succeeding. He's only broken the 200-carry threshold twice in his first five seasons. Saints head coach Sean Payton seems to like the two-back system, previously pairing Kamara with Mark Ingram.

Meanwhile, Ty Montgomery would also potentially be in line for a bigger role after signing with the team in May. He has taken on a hybrid role throughout his career, catching passes as well as receiving carries. He has averaged 4.6 yards per carry and 8.2 yards per reception.

Montgomery has averaged just 6.0 touches per game (rushing attempts and receptions combined) throughout his career, and he has just 10 touchdowns in five seasons. As a result, he has never been a major impact player for fantasy owners. But should Kamara's contract standoff continue or result in a trade, Montgomery could see a bigger-than-expected role with the Saints.

Taysom Hill is an intriguing option because he's been used primarily as a runner over the past two seasons. The 30-year-old was a touchdown machine in 2019 with seven scores on just 46 touches.

The former BYU star is only owned in two percent of Yahoo and five percent of ESPN leagues, per Fantasy Pros.

Given that the Saints invested $16 million guaranteed to re-sign Hill in the offseason, it seems likely Payton will use him a lot more in the offense. That could make him worth a flex spot on your team if Kamara is not part of the Saints offense.

Murray figures to be the primary option for New Orleans at the goal line for touchdowns should Kamara not play for the Saints. He's got the power to run through defensive lines in those short-yardage situations.