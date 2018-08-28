Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace Fantasy Outlook After Alshon Jeffery Injury

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Fantasy eyes have turned toward the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receivers after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday that Alshon Jeffery will miss "at least" the first two games of the regular season as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

Jeffery acclimated well to Philadelphia in 2017. He led the team in targets (120) and receiving touchdowns (nine), finished second in receiving yards (789) and third in receptions (57).

With Jeffery on the sidelines for the time being, focus will shift to Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace as the Eagles' primary wide receivers.

Agholor was elevated to Philadelphia's primary slot receiver when Jordan Matthews was traded to the Buffalo Bills in August 2017. The 2015 first-round pick had his most productive season last year with 768 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles found great success using Agholor as their go-to safety net on third down:

Losing Jeffery is going to increase Agholor's production as the Eagles offense looks to flourish regardless of who's under center when the Eagles open their season Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.



With Agholor taking a huge step forward in 2017, the fourth-year wideout is a viable flex option for your lineup until Jeffery is able to return.

Wallace is a different story as a fantasy option, and not in a positive way. The 32-year-old is essentially taking over the role that Torrey Smith had last year when he was marginally effective.

CBS Sports highlighted the best possible fantasy outcome for Wallace in Philadelphia:

"He might be asked to run deeper routes with Philly, which in turn could push his receiving average higher than the 14.4 it was last season in Baltimore. But Wallace also has been fed a steady dose of targets -- 107.2 per year in his last five -- and that's something that figures to dip in 2018. By comparison, Smith had 67 targets last season and only three Eagles receivers have had over 90 targets since Doug Pederson's arrival (two played primarily in the slot). Wallace has mild appeal as a bench receiver who should be available after 150th overall on Draft Day."

A change of scenery could be the best thing for Wallace to rejuvenate his career after falling out of favor with the Baltimore Ravens.

Unless your roster is depleted with injuries at wide receiver, Wallace is not worth the spot on your roster he will take up. Wentz will have tight end Zach Ertz as his safety net and check-down options like Darren Sproles to make up for the lost production from Jeffery.