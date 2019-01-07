Toni Kroos' Leg Injury Diagnosed as Adductor Tear, No Timeline for Recovery

Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press

Real Madrid confirmed on Monday that Toni Kroos has suffered a tear in his adductor muscle.

News of the problem came via a club statement which said Kroos has picked up a Grade 2 tear of his left adductor and "his recovery will be monitored."

Kiyan Sobhani of Managing Madrid offered a predicted timescale for the player's recovery:

Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich and quickly became a vital part of the Los Blancos setup; he has helped Madrid to three UEFA Champions League titles in succession in recent years.

Initially, the German was utilised as the deepest man in midfield, stepping in for Xabi Alonso. But his best performances for the team have come when he's allowed to venture a little further forward and Casemiro is tasked with shielding the defence.

In partnership with Luka Modric, Kroos has unpicked many an opposition. His passing range is as good as any player in the game, while his ability from set pieces has given Madrid another dimension to their attack.

Although Kroos is exceptional in his craft, Madrid manager Santiago Solari has so many options to call on in midfield when he is absent.

Luka Modric was crowned as the best player in the world at the end of 2018, while Casemiro is one of the most dependable defensive midfielders in the game. Additionally, Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente are other less established options.

None are capable of fully replicating the influence of Kroos though, as he is so good with the ball at his feet. Following a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday, the issue comes at the worst possible time for the European champions too.