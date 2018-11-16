Les Miles Reportedly Finalizing Contract to Be Kansas' New Head Coach

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Les Miles is finalizing a deal to take over the Kansas Jayhawks football program, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

This news comes one day after Miles and the LSU Tigers reached a settlement on his previous contract, per Dellenger:

Miles has been out of coaching since being fired in September of 2016 after 13 years at LSU.

Prior to his removal, the 64-year-old posted a 114-34 record with the Tigers, leading the team to a national championship in 2007. He was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2011 while leading his squad to an SEC title and an appearance in the BCS title game.

In his 12 full seasons with the team, LSU won at least eight games every year, including seven seasons with at least 10 wins. He also posted a 7-4 bowl record in this stretch.

Despite the success, LSU fans expected better and he was removed from his position after a 2-2 start to the 2016 campaign.

While he hadn't found a new home, Dan Wolken of USA Today reported in 2017 Miles' interest in "any Power 5 job." That apparently didn't change as he went more than two years without a job.

The veteran coach will now get a chance to at a fresh start as he tries to build up another program.

He now reconnects with athletic director Jeff Long after the two worked together at Michigan.

Kansas fired head coach Chris Beaty in November after a 3-6 start to the season and is currently 3-7, which is the program's best season since 2014. The Jayhawks have not won more than three games in a single season since 2009, Mark Mangino's final season with the team.

Turning the Jayhawks around won't be easy considering the team hasn't had a winning season since 2008. Still, Miles has proved himself in the past and will provide Kansas with the best chance of creating a winner in Lawrence.