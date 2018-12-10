Tyreek Hill Says 'My Foot's Bad' About Injury Suffered in Chiefs' Win vs. Ravens

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill said his foot injury suffered in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens is "bad."

"My foot's bad," Hill said, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

Hill, 24, is one of the most dangerous playmakers in the NFL, registering 74 receptions for 1,258 yards and 11 touchdowns. He went down with a heel injury before halftime but returned despite being hobbled, compiling eight receptions for 139 yards.

He's paired with tight end Travis Kelce to give the Chiefs one of the most dynamic groups of skill-position players in the NFL. But given Hill's speed and his elusiveness, there isn't a direct replacement for him on the roster.

Sammy Watkins (who's banged up as well), Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson and new signing Kelvin Benjamin would likely shoulder a larger load in the passing game if Hill misses time, while Kelce would be even more featured.

The Chiefs would have to rely on the running game as well, sans Kareem Hunt, in the absence of their most explosive offensive weapon.

Related

    AFC Playoff Picture: Chiefs Were Sunday’s Big Winners

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    AFC Playoff Picture: Chiefs Were Sunday’s Big Winners

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Tyreek Hill: My Foot Is Bad

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Tyreek Hill: My Foot Is Bad

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Bears Defense Can Stop Anyone 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Defense Can Stop Anyone 💪

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report