Justin Bour Reportedly Traded to Phillies; Marlins Receive Pitching Prospect

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins traded slugger Justin Bour to Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for an unnamed minor league pitcher on Friday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 30-year-old had an excellent season for the Marlins in 2017, ripping 25 home runs and 83 RBI. After slugging 38 homers and 124 RBI in 219 games between the 2015-16 seasons, Bour exploded last year, giving the team a reliable power source in the middle of the lineup.

That earned Bour a spot in the Home Run Derby and the NL All-Star Game Final Vote, though Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was ultimately the fans' selection.

This season, Bour is hitting .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBI.

It's a bit surprising the Marlins ultimately dealt Bour, given he's arbitration-eligible through the 2020 season.

On the other hand, they had a complete fire sale last offseason, and Bour's trade is simply the latest move in the organization's overhaul. Given the Marlins have struggled throughout the year, it was expected they would continued to be sellers.

Ultimately, that made Bour expendable, and Philadelphia pounced, adding a solid power bat to the middle of its lineup. While it's a bit unclear where Bour will play, with Carlos Santana at first base and Rhys Hoskins in left field, the team added to its offensive options as it chases an NL East title and postseason berth.