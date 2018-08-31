Josh Donaldson Reportedly Traded from Blue Jays to Indians

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly reached an agreement Friday to trade third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Cleveland Indians, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.



Donaldson enjoyed a late surge during the 2017 season after a sluggish start. The three-time All-Star posted a .270/.385/.559 triple-slash line with 33 home runs in 113 games. He also missed six weeks of action with a strained right calf.

He's tallied five homers in 36 games this season, once again forced to the disabled list for an extended stretch—this time because of right shoulder inflammation.

The 32-year-old possesses a strong track record, though.

He earned the 2015 American League MVP Award after finishing the campaign with a .939 OPS to go along with 41 homers, 123 RBI and 122 runs scored. He's also hit at least 24 long balls in five straight seasons.

With Donaldson set to hit free agency after the 2018 season, he said in January that he hoped to remain in Toronto.

"As we talked about at the end of the season last year, I've definitely voiced my opinion that I would like to stay here," Donaldson told reporters. "That hasn't changed."

His continued injury issues paired with the Jays' inability to keep pace in the AL East led the front office to trade him, though.

Now Donaldson will shift his focus to getting back on track with the Indians. The fact he's two seasons removed from a campaign in which he posted a career-best .404 on-base percentage and smacked 37 homers bodes well for a return to form.

While his long-term future remains uncertain because he's headed for the open market, look for him to provide some reinforcements to an Indians team that's well on its way to a third straight AL Central title.