Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Mathieu has been one of the NFL's most valuable defensive playmakers since the Arizona Cardinals selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He can impact the game in a wide range of ways, from being a ball hawk in the secondary to dropping into the box to help against the run.

The 29-year-old LSU product signed with the Chiefs in March 2019 after one year with the Houston Texans. He helped lead the team to the Super Bowl LIV title at the end of the 2019 campaign.

The Chiefs open the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 12. If Mathieu doesn't return by then, expect Juan Thornhill to get the first opportunity to fill the void in the K.C. secondary. Armani Watts is the other option to slot in opposite Daniel Sorensen.

Ultimately, the defense could see a noticeable drop-off, no matter how the Chiefs attempt to replace Mathieu. His all-around involvement makes it unfair to ask any of the reserve safeties to play the same way, so the coaching staff may opt for a committee approach.