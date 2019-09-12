Jets' Le'Veon Bell Undergoing MRI on Shoulder Injury; Sam Darnold Out vs. Browns

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets do-it-all running back Le'Veon Bell will miss Thursday's practice with a shoulder injury and undergo an MRI, per head coach Adam Gase.

The 27-year-old Bell is among the best running backs in the NFL thanks to his all-around skill set, but staying on the field consistently has been a challenge.

Bell has appeared in all 16 games in a season just once in his career, and he didn't play at all last season, holding out over a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh then let him walk in free agency, and he is now the bell-cow back for the Jets.

Bell registered 60 yards on 17 carries in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He also caught six passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

In his last full season with the Steelers before joining the Jets, Bell racked up 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to go along with 85 receptions for 655 yards and two scores.

When the three-time Pro Bowler is healthy, he is oftentimes impossible to stop. He is the key cog in a developing Jets offense led by second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold, though, will miss the Jets' Monday night matchup with the Cleveland Browns because of mono and will be replaced by Trevor Siemian, per Gase.

Bell can be a workhorse and carry the ball 30 times in a game if he has to, and he is also a quarterback's best friend since he is available as a checkdown option in the passing game.

While he doesn't often need to be spelled when healthy, the Jets can ill afford to be without him for long since they don't have much in the way of proven running back depth.

Until Bell is able to return, Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell and Trenton Cannon are options to fill in at running back, and it is likely Gase will take a by-committee approach.

With Darnold out, losing Bell for the matchup to the Browns would be another massive blow against Myles Garrett and a Browns defense looking to rebound from a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.