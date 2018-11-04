Chris Ivory Won't Return vs. Bears After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The veteran had 36 rushing yards on seven carries as well as 20 receiving yards and three catches before the injury.

Ivory has experienced durability issues before, and he played just 11 games in 2016 because of a hamstring injury and other ailments. It broke his three-year streak of appearing in 15 or more contests after he played in just six in each of the 2011 and 2012 campaigns.

Ivory notched 382 rushing yards last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was far from the 1,070 he tallied in 2015 for the New York Jets. He has followed up last season's effort with 280 rushing yards in 2018, his first with Buffalo.

While Ivory isn't the same force he was in his prime, he still gives the Bills a veteran in the backfield when healthy. They will have to turn to the combination of LeSean McCoy and Marcus Murphy to carry more of the load if he misses time.

McCoy, in particular, stands out as one of the better playmakers in the entire league when at his best, and the Bills will still be in fine shape at running back as long as he stays healthy.