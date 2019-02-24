Manchester United's Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard Injured vs Liverpool

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata was substituted with an injury during his team's clash with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The United Twitter account confirmed the change, with Jesse Lingard entering the game in the first period:

Having already lost Ander Herrera in the early stages of the game due to injury, the issue came at the worst possible time for the Red Devils. Nemanja Matic was already absent due to a fitness issue.

Incredibly, Lingard later went down himself, prompting another substitution for Solskjaer, with Alexis Sanchez entering the game:

When Jose Mourinho arrived at Manchester United, it was expected that Mata would find it tough to fit the blueprint at Old Trafford. However, he's proved his worth under the Portuguese coach.

Although he may not possess the dynamism of a lot of attacking midfielders in the United squad, the 29-year-old is such a useful player to have around.

Mata is technically superb, able to take the ball in tight situations, wriggle away from challenges and shake off defenders with his excellent balance. The fact he can do so from the left flank, the right flank and through the middle is a major asset for his manager, too.

Throughout his United career, he's developed a reputation for netting in big games, and his personality has made him a popular figure with the rest of the squad and the club's supporters.

With the injury issues mounting up for the Red Devils, Solskjaer will want the Spaniard back as quickly as possible.