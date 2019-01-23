Mario Balotelli Completes Loan Move to Marseille for Remainder of the Season

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Marseille confirmed the signing of striker Mario Balotelli from Nice on Wednesday, with the Italian joining on loan until the end of the season:

The 28-year-old enjoyed two fine seasons at Nice in 2016-17 and 2017-18 following his permanent departure from Liverpool, where he endured a torrid two-term spell—the second on loan at AC Milan.



He netted 33 league goals in 61 appearances for Nice as he returned consecutive career-best tallies in league play from across his time at Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool.

Balotelli also returned to the Italian national team in 2018 after a four-year absence.

However, he has recently fallen out with Nice manager Patrick Vieira, who was appointed back in the summer and immediately had problems with Balotelli.

The forward has not played a match since December 4 after failing to score a single goal in 10 Ligue 1 appearances in 2018-19.

French football writer Jeremy Smith offered his view:

It is a gamble signing on Marseille's part given his chequered history.

But Balotelli has proved at Nice that he can still be a big asset under the right manager.