Thomas Lemar Transfer Agreement with Atletico Madrid Announced by Monaco

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid announced on Tuesday they have an agreement to sign midfielder Thomas Lemar from Monaco:



The Spanish side confirmed the news but said there is still work to do before the transfer is complete, per their official website.

"Atletico de Madrid and AS Monaco has achieved a preliminary agreement over the transfer of Thomas Lemar to our club. Over the next days, both clubs will work to close the agreement for the definitive transfer."

Get French Football News provided some further details:

Lemar played a key role for Leonardo Jardim's young side as they ended Paris Saint-Germain's dominance by claiming the Ligue 1 title in impressive fashion in 2016-17.

Having become an established part of the first team in 2015-16, Lemar kicked on further, turning out 34 times in the French top flight and returning nine goals and 11 assists.

He also proved himself more than capable on the European stage, scoring twice and assisting five in 12 appearances as Monaco made the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Lemar was not as impressive last season, but Leonardo Jardim's side were weakened after seeing stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy leave the club.

The winger still did enough to secure a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Lemar is predominantly a left-winger and is fearsome running on the ball and from set pieces, and he boasts a wicked delivery from the flank.

He can also play on the right side of midfield if needed—or through the middle.

Atletico Madrid are clearly convinced by Lemar's immense talent, and, should he continue to improve, he should prove an intelligent purchase.