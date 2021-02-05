    Serena Williams Withdraws from Yarra Valley Classic with Shoulder Injury

    Rob Goldberg February 5, 2021

    Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017. / AFP / Greg Wood / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo credit should read GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images)
    GREG WOOD/Getty Images

    Serena Williams won't finish her final tune-up before the Australian Open due to a shoulder injury. 

    Per the Associated Press, Williams announced she has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic prior to her semifinal match against Ashleigh Barty on Friday. 

    The Yarra Valley Classic was Williams' first tournament since losing in the second round of the French Open last September. 

    There's no indication at this point that Williams' shoulder injury will prevent her from playing in the Australian Open.

    Williams is one of the best tennis players of all time with 23 career Grand Slam wins. Unfortunately, injuries have slowed her down late in her career. She has also played a reduced schedule in recent years. 

    Williams hasn't played more than 31 matches in a single season since 2016. She has won just two singles titles since 2018. 

    When healthy, Williams is still the favorite in just about every tournament she enters. Her quest for an eighth Australian Open title will begin on Monday against Laura Siegemund.

