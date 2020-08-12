Red Sox News: Andrew Benintendi Placed on 10-Day IL with Rib Injury

Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi will reportedly go on the 10-day injured list with a right rib cage strain.

ESPN's Marly Rivera reported the news, noting Boston recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber to take the vacated roster spot.

This is a difficult setback for Benintendi considering he is an even more important part of Boston's lineup than in the past after it traded away star outfielder Mookie Betts this offseason. He has been fairly durable of late as well and appeared in 138 or more games in each of the last three seasons.

The left-handed slugger slashed .290/.366/.465 with 16 home runs and 87 RBI for the World Series champions in 2018 and followed up with 13 long balls and 68 RBI last year.

However, he has struggled through 14 games this season and is slashing .103/.314/.128 without a home run.

Boston will likely turn toward Kevin Pillar or Jose Peraza to fill in for Benintendi until he returns, although J.D. Martinez can also play in the outfield if needed. That would, in turn, open up the designated hitter spot for others.

While Boston can remain afloat with others filling in, Benintendi has superstar potential. It can use his bat in the regular order as it attempts to bounce back from a 6-11 start.