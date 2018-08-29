Albert Pujols out 6-8 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Knee Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels announced that slugger Albert Pujols underwent arthroscopic debridement on his left knee Wednesday, a surgery that could require six to eight weeks of recovery.

With the Angels out of the playoff race, this will likely end his season.

The first baseman/designated hitter had been in a 1-for-24 slump prior to his injury. He had played through minor injuries this season, but nothing had forced him to miss more than a few games at a time.

This has been the case for much of his career, as he remains one of the most durable players in the league. Despite multiple foot issues in recent years, the slugger has appeared in at least 140 games in all but one of his first 17 years in the majors.

Even as he gets up there in age, the veteran has still averaged 154 games over the last four seasons.

The 38-year-old isn't quite the player he was earlier in his career when he won three MVP awards and earned nine All-Star appearances in 11 years with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he continues to make an impact at the plate, totaling at least 100 RBI in four of his six years with the Angels.

Pujols remained a quality contributor in 2018 with a .245 batting average, 19 home runs and 64 RBI.

Jefry Marte is capable of filling in at first base with the veteran unavailable.