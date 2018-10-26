Women's Wrestling Grabs the Spotlight at Evolution, WWE's First All-Female PPV

Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟 CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟 The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat' Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟 Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer This Is Canoe Polo 😲 Shoot a Bull's-Eye with Extreme Archery 🎯 Ep 3: Mourinho Throws Dinner Party from Hell Right Arrow Icon

Evolution, WWE's first all-female pay-per-view, is live this Sunday from Long Island, NY. Titles will be on the line as Ronda Rousey defends the Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair challenges Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship and Shayna Baszler tries to win back the NXT Women's Championship from Kairi Sane. Legends like Trish Stratus and Lita make their return to the ring and a battle royal will determine a new title contender. Watch the video above for a preview of the action.

