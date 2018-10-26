Women's Wrestling Grabs the Spotlight at Evolution, WWE's First All-Female PPV

B/R Video October 26, 2018

Evolution, WWE's first all-female pay-per-view, is live this Sunday from Long Island, NY.  Titles will be on the line as Ronda Rousey defends the Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair challenges Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship and Shayna Baszler tries to win back the NXT Women's Championship from Kairi Sane.  Legends like Trish Stratus and Lita make their return to the ring and a battle royal will determine a new title contender.  Watch the video above for a preview of the action.

