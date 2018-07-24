Ex-Giants LB Keenan Robinson Reportedly Signs 2-Year Bills Contract

David Richard/Associated Press

Linebacker Keenan Robinson will suit up for the Buffalo Bills next season after he agreed to a two-year deal on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Robinson has spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants, though he was limited to just six games in 2017 due to a quad injury that landed him on injured reserve in November.

The 28-year-old Robinson's strong showing in 2016, when he had 83 combined tackles and seven passes defensed, came as the result of finally staying healthy, as he admitted to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News:

"I've always felt like I was a guy who belonged in the NFL even though I had the up and down years. But I felt like if I was able to have an opportunity to showcase my abilities and be healthy, then I was going to get the job done. So the chip wasn't really from me not being unsure. It's me proving everybody else asking, 'Is this guy a good fit? Is this guy a good pickup?' That's really where the chip comes from. I know what I'm capable of, but no one else knows what I'm capable of until I do it."

He was also a key piece for the Giants' defensive surge two years ago, with John Breitenbach of Pro Football Focus grading Robinson as their second-best player during the wild-card loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Robinson's ability in pass coverage as a middle linebacker makes him even more valuable in the pass-happy NFL. With Robinson needing to rebuild his value next season after an injury-plagued 2017, he was able to find a situation that should afford him an opportunity to get some reps.

As Joe Buscaglia of WKBW noted, Robinson will "likely provide depth and competition at the bottom of the roster for Tanner Vallejo, Deon Lacey, and Julian Stanford."