Rockets' Clint Capela Won't Play vs. Grizzlies Because of Thumb Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a thumb injury, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The 24-year-old picked up the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic but remained in the game.

"As I was going up for the lob, I got hit in the hand," explained after the game. "We're going to see what it is when we go back home. It's just sore right now. We can't really see anything (on the x-ray) yet. We'll see what happens."

The issue is bad enough for him to miss his first game of the season.

Capela has settled in nicely as Houston's starting center when healthy, averaging 17.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

He's given the explosive Houston offense a steady rebounder and solid rim protector, which is a must for a team that has more talent on the offensive side of the ball than on defense.

The injury is a disappointing development for the big man, who missed a month of action in the 2016-17 season after fracturing his left fibula in mid-December of that campaign, but he has largely remained healthy since.

After being selected with the 25th overall pick by the Rockets in the 2014 NBA draft, he rarely saw the court in his rookie season.

He saw more time in his sophomore campaign, largely off the bench, but 2016-17 was his breakout campaign, and last year he continued to grow as a true difference-maker on a contending Rockets team, earning himself a five-year, $90 million contract in the process.

It's unclear how the Rockets will replace his impact at center, though Nene will step into the starting gig and players like Gary Clark and Marquese Chriss should see more minutes.