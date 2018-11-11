A.J. Green Reportedly Could Be Out Until December with Foot Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green was already expected to miss two games with a foot injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bengals star could miss even more time than that. Schefter reported it wouldn't be a surprise for Green to be out until December or later.

Green, 30, has established himself as one of the most talented and reliable wideouts in the NFL, with six seasons of over 1,000 yards and four seasons with at least eight touchdown receptions. He's also played in seven Pro Bowls.

And he's once again been a major producer for the team in 2018, catching 45 passes for 687 yards and six scores.

Perhaps no player on the team outside of quarterback Andy Dalton is more important to the long-term success of the Bengals.

His latest injury will be a concern for the team. He missed six games in the 2016 season with a hamstring injury he suffered in the first quarter of a Nov. 20 game against the Buffalo Bills. Green also missed three games in the 2014 season, though he's largely avoided long bouts on the sidelines.

While he's injured, Tyler Boyd and John Ross will play bigger roles, while tight end C.J. Uzomah will remain an option for Dalton.