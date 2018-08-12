49ers News: Jerick McKinnon to Undergo MRI on Knee Injury

Uncredited/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have injury concerns at the running back spot with the 2018 season approaching.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers announced running back Jerick McKinnon will undergo an MRI on his right knee. That comes after Maiocco noted McKinnon grabbed his right knee area and was seen hobbling before sitting out the rest of Sunday’s practice.

As a member of the Minnesota Vikings, the Georgia Southern product missed only one contest the last three seasons.

He impressed as a rookie in 2014 with 538 rushing yards in 11 games and appeared well on his way to becoming an impact runner in the NFL. However, he took a backseat to Adrian Peterson in 2015 and tallied just 271 yards on the ground before bouncing back with 539 in 2016.

McKinnon helped lead the Vikings to the NFC North title in 2017 after Dalvin Cook was lost for the season with a torn ACL, tallying 570 rushing yards, 421 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. All of those totals were career-high marks, and he made it difficult to take him off the field, especially in third-down situations.

That versatility and ability to make a difference in the passing game surely attracted the 49ers to him this offseason, and he has the opportunity to be a major factor in the offense when he is fully healthy.

San Francisco can always turn toward Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Joe Williams at running back if McKinnon is sidelined, but none of those options bring the upside or established history of production that the presumed starter does.