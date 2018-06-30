Edinson Cavani Helped Off by Cristiano Ronaldo After Injury at 2018 World Cup

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani limped out of his country's 2018 World Cup clash with Portugal on Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo helped him off the pitch.

The Paris Saint-Germain man picked up a knock after scoring twice for La Celeste in the round of 16 matchup in Russia, per AS:

If Uruguay progress to the quarter-finals, losing Cavani will be an issue for manager Oscar Tabarez, as the forward is a crucial figure for the side.

In a team that is focused on defensive structure and organisation, Cavani and Luis Suarez provide a twin goal threat up top.

Removing either of those world-class forwards could have a negative effect on Uruguay's hopes of eking out a win against France—their opponents if they beat Portugal—so they'll be hoping he can recover in time.