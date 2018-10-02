Paul Molitor Reportedly Fired as Twins Manager After 4 Seasons

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins have fired manager Paul Molitor after four seasons, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Molitor was hired by the Twins in November 2014 after Ron Gardenhire was fired. The Hall of Famer had a successful first season with the team, posting an 83-79 record and keeping them in playoff contention until the final weekend of the year.

For his efforts in 2015, Molitor finished third in American League Manager of the Year voting. He took home the trophy last season after leading the team to an 85-77 record and trip to the American League Wild Card Game.

Expectations were understandably high for the team coming into 2018, especially with young stars like Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton poised to play significant roles after showing promise the previous season.

Instead, everything that could go wrong in Minnesota seemingly did. Buxton only appeared in 28 games and was demoted after posting a .383 OPS. Sano battled injuries early in the year, resulting in his OPS dropping from .859 to .679.

The Twins finished second in the AL Central with a 78-84 record, but it marked their sixth losing season since 2011. They made the postseason six times from 2002-10.

After trading Brian Dozier and seeing Joe Mauer hit free agency, the Twins are entering a rebuilding phase. Based on where things currently stand with the organization, adding a new voice to the mix will help get things back on track after a disappointing final season under Molitor.