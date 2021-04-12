    Buddy Hield Out for Kings vs. Pelicans with Illness; 1st Game Missed Since 2017

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2021
    Alerted 38m ago in the B/R App

    Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) plays defense in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield will miss Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to an undisclosed illness.

    The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported the illness isn't COVID-19-related. James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area noted this will end a streak of 272 consecutive games played for Hield.

    In his fifth season out of Oklahoma, Hield is in the midst of a frustrating 2020-21 campaign. While he was re-inserted into the starting lineup after a spell with the reserves last season, Hield's shooting splits are career-lows across the board. He's hitting 39.6 percent of his total field goals and 38.2 percent of his three-pointers.

    The Kings have been one of the NBA's biggest disappointments, with coach Luke Walton sitting firmly on the hot seat. 

    Hield suffered a fractured foot in 2013 while in college but has otherwise been healthy throughout his career. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Pop: Police Killing of Daunte Wright 'Makes You Sick to Your Stomach'

      Pop: Police Killing of Daunte Wright 'Makes You Sick to Your Stomach'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pop: Police Killing of Daunte Wright 'Makes You Sick to Your Stomach'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Doc Rivers: 'Improving' Culture Is Important After Police Killing of Daunte Wright

      Doc Rivers: 'Improving' Culture Is Important After Police Killing of Daunte Wright
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Doc Rivers: 'Improving' Culture Is Important After Police Killing of Daunte Wright

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Haliburton's Approach to Bench Role Refreshing, Rare

      Haliburton's Approach to Bench Role Refreshing, Rare
      Sacramento Kings logo
      Sacramento Kings

      Haliburton's Approach to Bench Role Refreshing, Rare

      RSN
      via RSN

      Nets-Wolves Game Postponed

      Tonight's game has been postponed following police killing on Sunday of Daunte Wright in Minnesota

      Nets-Wolves Game Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets-Wolves Game Postponed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report