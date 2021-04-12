Buddy Hield Out for Kings vs. Pelicans with Illness; 1st Game Missed Since 2017

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield will miss Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to an undisclosed illness.

The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported the illness isn't COVID-19-related. James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area noted this will end a streak of 272 consecutive games played for Hield.

In his fifth season out of Oklahoma, Hield is in the midst of a frustrating 2020-21 campaign. While he was re-inserted into the starting lineup after a spell with the reserves last season, Hield's shooting splits are career-lows across the board. He's hitting 39.6 percent of his total field goals and 38.2 percent of his three-pointers.

The Kings have been one of the NBA's biggest disappointments, with coach Luke Walton sitting firmly on the hot seat.

Hield suffered a fractured foot in 2013 while in college but has otherwise been healthy throughout his career.