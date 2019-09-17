Daniel Jones, Evan Engram and Giants Fantasy Outlook After Eli Manning Benching

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Giants' passing attack is set to enter a new era after the team announced Tuesday that rookie Daniel Jones will replace Eli Manning as its starting quarterback.

Jones completed 85.3 percent of his 34 throws with two touchdowns and no interceptions during the preseason. He takes over the G-Men offense following an 0-2 start to the 2019 season with Manning at the helm of a unit that scored just 31 points in the two losses.

Let's examine how the change under center could impact the fantasy football stocks of Jones, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram.

Daniel Jones

Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Although he was expected to sit behind Manning for awhile, he's now in line to take the reins of the offense and, based on his level of success, he should keep the job for the rest of the season and beyond.

It's rare for a rookie quarterback to dominate out of the gate, so taking on flier on him in fantasy circles would come with the understanding there will be ups and downs. He does have enough talent around him to put up some high scores, though.

Quarterback is a deep position, so Jones is probably best left on the waiver wire in most formats. But in leagues that feature 14-plus teams or utilize multiple starting quarterbacks, the Giants rookie represents a boom-or-bust play for as long as he remains the starter.

Evan Engram

Engram represents a trade target with the quarterback switch. After a strong rookie campaign in 2017 that included 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns, the tight end has struggled to remain a consistent force last year because of injuries and the offense's struggles as a whole.

He's showed signs of a major bounce-back year with 17 receptions for 164 yards and a score this season.

If a fantasy owner is willing to trade him at a reasonable cost it's worth taking a chance on him at a position with a limited number of impact assets. There's a good chance he'll be a more involved red-zone target when Jones is under center.

Sterling Shepard

Shepard was a hot topic of fantasy conversation coming into the campaign because of his ascension to the clear No. 1 target in New York following the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. His increased role came after three years as a reliable asset despite OBJ's presence.

He recorded six catches for 42 yards in Week 1, but missed Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills because of a concussion. His availability for Jones' first start should be updated during the week.

The only thing that's held him back a bit in recent years is a lack of touchdowns. So that, along with his overall target numbers, is something to keep an eye on once he's back on the field. If he ends up getting more looks in the red zone, his value could surge move forward.

That said, he'll likely remain in the No. 3 WR range following the switch under center.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley figures to become the biggest fantasy beneficiary after the Giants changed QBs.

The Giants' offense, which has leaned heavily on Manning and the aerial attack over the past decade, had already become more balanced since the arrival of the second overall pick in the 2018 draft. Now it should turn into an overwhelmingly run-oriented offense.

That means the rookie could receive upwards of 25 touches per game consistently. Given his playmaking ability, that should lock him into top fantasy back status for every team he's on despite defenses focused on slowing him down.