Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper Fantasy Stock After Matt Ryan's Injury

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

That sound you hear is the collective groan of fantasy football owners across the country after Matt Schaub replaced Matt Ryan as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback.

Ryan exited Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury, the team announced.

The switch from Ryan to Schaub will cause some nightmares for fantasy owners, especially those who are counting on Julio Jones. Austin Hooper and Calvin Ridley won't be immune from the quarterback change either.

Jones is one of the NFL's most consistent pass-catchers. He averaged 15.4 yards per reception and 96.7 receiving yards per game through his first seven seasons.

The Pro Bowler continues to excel, having caught 34 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns entering Sunday.

Until Ryan returns under center, don't expect Jones' production to fall off a cliff, but it could be enough to put him at the lower end of the WR1 category and even bump him into WR2 territory.

Coming off a Pro Bowl in 2018, Hooper has taken his game to another level.

He's Atlanta's leading receiver with 480 yards and three touchdowns on 42 catches. Ryan's injury didn't hurt Hooper too much from a fantasy perspective as Schaub found him for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Hooper remains a must-start in any format.

Ridley has been a solid WR2 in standard leagues, catching 25 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns, and he falls into the same group as Jones.

Don't overreact just yet, but his numbers will likely take a hit with Schaub at quarterback. Expect him to deliver flex-like fantasy stats and be pleasantly surprised if he goes beyond that.