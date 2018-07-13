Report: Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, More Traded to Nets for Isaiah Whitehead

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kenneth Faried has been a staple of the Denver Nuggets frontcourt since he was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft, but the two sides reportedly parted ways Friday when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.



According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets acquired Faried, who is owed $13.8 million next season, Darrell Arthur, a top-12 protected 2019 first-round pick and a future second-round pick in exchange for Isaiah Whitehead.

The move, which amounts to a salary dump for the Nuggets, will allow them to duck the luxury tax next season.

Faried was a nightly double-double threat upon entering the Association and averaged better than 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in each of his first six seasons.

However, the big man's playing time dwindled significantly last season with Nikola Jokic, Wilson Chandler, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee and Trey Lyles all commanding regular minutes.

In his seventh season out of Morehead State, Faried averaged 5.9 points, 4.8 boards and 0.4 blocks in a career-low 14.4 minutes per game.

While those numbers are respectable given the reduced role he was asked to play, he also has clear limitations that cap his ceiling.

Although he's a dynamic finisher in transition and crashes the boards with seemingly boundless energy, Faried's offensive repertoire has never expanded beyond the paint at 6'8" and 228 pounds.

In fact, 59.7 percent of Faried's career field-goal attempts to date have come within three feet of the rim, with another 29.5 percent coming between three and 10 feet.

On top of that, the Nuggets were outscored by 5.0 points per 100 possessions with Faried on the floor last season.



Take all those numbers into account, and it's clear Faried is best suited as a high-energy contributor off the bench behind the likes of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Ed Davis before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.