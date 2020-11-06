Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott's Usage vs. Steelers Undetermined Because of Injury

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain workload in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a hamstring injury.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters Friday it's a "wait-and-see thing."

Elliott is one of football's best running backs and playmakers. He continued to post elite production in 2019, rushing for 1,357 yards and 12 scores. He also caught 54 passes for 420 yards and two more touchdowns.

The 25-year-old has compiled 741 yards from scrimmage and six total TDs in eight games this season.

He was a tour de force in his rookie season in 2016, rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 32 receptions for 363 yards and another score.

Once Tony Romo went down injured in that campaign, Elliott was called upon to carry a major load for the team's offense, running behind arguably the league's best line. That allowed the Cowboys to ease Dak Prescott into the offense slowly, and the pair of rookies led the Cowboys to the postseason. Both players also made the Pro Bowl.

There were questions about whether Elliott would be available at the beginning of the 2017 season, however, after he was suspended by the NFL for six games.

Elliott was granted an injunction that allowed him to play while his appeal was being heard in the courts, and he rushed for 783 yards and seven touchdowns in the team's first eight contests.

His suspension was ultimately upheld in the courts, however, sidelining him until Week 16.

There were also questions about his status for the 2019 season due to an ongoing contract showdown with the Cowboys, though the two sides reached an agreement on a long-term extension.

Dallas is a less dynamic offensive team without Elliott, who is the most talented running back the team has had since Emmitt Smith.

With Elliott potentially limited, Tony Pollard should handle the bulk of the running back duties.