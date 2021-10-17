Vikings' Patrick Peterson Carted to Locker Room with Apparent Foot Injury

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with an apparent foot injury.



According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Peterson had to be helped off the field and struggled to put weight on his right foot. Goessling later noted that Peterson got carted off.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter with Minnesota holding a 28-20 lead over the Panthers.

A Pro Bowler in eight of his nine NFL seasons and an All-Pro in three, Peterson was widely regarded as the Arizona Cardinals' best defensive player for most of his career before starting to decline in 2019 and last season. He signed a one-year, $10 million contract in Minnesota after finding a tepid market.

Peterson has never missed a game to injury during his NFL career and has appeared in all six games for the Vikings this season.

Entering Sunday, Peterson had recorded 28 interceptions and 93 passes defended in 159 career regular-season games.

In five games this season, Peterson had 10 tackles and two passes defended to his credit with no interceptions.

If Peterson is forced to miss some time moving forward, the Vikings will turn to either Cameron Dantzler or Mackensie Alexander to start across from Bashaud Breeland.