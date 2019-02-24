Manchester United's Ander Herrera Injured; Andreas Pereira Subs in vs. Liverpool

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera (R) gets attention on the field before going off injured during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera limped out of the team's clash with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils Twitter account confirmed the substitution, with Andreas Pereira coming on in the first half:

With Nemanja Matic absent due to an injury and Juan Mata also hobbling out of the game, the problem leaves United seriously light in midfield areas.

After moving to the club in the summer of 2014, former manager Louis van Gaal never quite found a position for Herrera. The former Athletic Bilbao man had been utilised in advanced and deeper roles but was often withdrawn from the XI when the Red Devils were in need of a more robust setup.

It was an approach that left a lot of United supporters surprised, as the 28-year-old is a popular figure at Old Trafford. Now he's a regular in the starting XI. As manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sought to get the best out of club-record signing Paul Pogba, the playmaker has proved to be a strong partner for the Frenchman.

In terms of personnel, there aren't any players in the United squad capable of replicating the influence of Herrera and he'll be a big miss if he's sidelined for a significant spell.

