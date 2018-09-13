Dele Alli out for Tottenham vs. Liverpool with Hamstring Injury

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on September 2, 2018 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major setback, as star midfielder Dele Alli has picked up a hamstring injury and will be unavailable for Saturday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Watford at Wembley Stadium while also taking points off the table-topping Reds.

But the north London club confirmed on Thursday that Alli, along with No. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, will not be available to face Jurgen Klopp's side:

Alli missed England's friendly victory over Switzerland on Tuesday after picking up an injury in the previous defeat to Spain, but it had been expected he would recover in time for the Premier League's return to action, per Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay for Spurs for years, breaking through in the 2015-16 campaign as one of England's finest young talents. He had a phenomenal 2016-17 season, and while his progression has stalled slightly since, Alli remains a pivotal player for the club.

As a central midfielder and attacking midfielder, his versatility is difficult to make up for. Fellow youngster Harry Winks shares some attributes, but he's a less experienced and complete player.

Spurs have done a good job of dealing with absentees in the past, however, and with the exception of maybe Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, there are few players in the squad that are irreplaceable. Alli comes close, and he will be a loss against Liverpool, but Tottenham should be able to cope without him at home.

